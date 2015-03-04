UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 4 TD GUM OJSC :
* Recommends no dividend payment for fiscal year 2014
* Proposes to apply for delisting of its shares
* Decision on delisting to be taken on annual general meeting of shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1wUTNnm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.