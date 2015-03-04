Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4 Borusan Yatirim :
* Proposes to pay 0.6347 Turkish lira cash dividend per share for FY 2014
* Proposes to pay dividend on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5645 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.