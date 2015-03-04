UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 4 Somfy SA :
* FY current operating income 149.7 million euros ($165.7 million) versus 144.3 million euros year ago
* FY total consolidated net income 38.1 million euros versus restated 2013 net income 100.8 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 981.7 million euros versus 922.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BHS1vw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.