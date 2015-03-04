Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4 Altarea SCA :
* Reports full year revenue of 1.3 billion euros ($1.44 billion), down 13 percent versus a year ago
* Fulll year funds from operations (FFO) group share is 126.2 million euros, down 11.3 pct
* To propose full year 2014 dividend of 10 euros per share
* Sees rise in funds from operations (FFO) and dividend in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1B1F0fN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.