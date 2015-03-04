Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4 Altareit SCA :
* Reports full year of 1.14 billion euros ($1.26 billion) versus 1.32 billion euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 87.2 million euros versus 23.8 million euros a year ago
* Full year backlog is 1.45 billion euros versus 1.31 billion euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DNMDDQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.