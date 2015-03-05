March 5 Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Announces that Antoine Kohler is stepping down as chairman of board of directors of Cicor Technologies Ltd. when his term of office expires

* In addition, Hans Knoepfel will not stand for re-election for another term to board of directors and will step down at annual general meeting in April 2015

* Board of directors has proposed current vice chairman, Heinrich J. Essing, as new chairman of board of directors