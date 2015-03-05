March 5 Sanlam Ltd

* Normal dividend of 225 cents per share, up 13%

* Net result from financial services per share increased by 26%

* Normalised headline EPS up 3%

* New business volumes up 18% to r182 billion

* FY normalised headline earnings of R8,3 billion are 3% up on 2013.

* Group Equity Value (GEV) amounted to R95,9 billion or 4 684 cents per share on 31 December 2014.