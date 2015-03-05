UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities to cut overseas business costs after profits tank
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
March 5 Standard Bank Group Ltd :
* FY headline EPS (HEPS) up 1 pct 1 070 cents
* FY headline earnings continuing operations up 20 pct 21 068 million rand
* Final dividend of 339 cents per share has been declared
* Total dividend for year to 598 cents per share, a 12 pct increase on 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* BOJ kept policy steady this month, eyeing underlying inflation