Singapore February factory output rises 12.6 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
March 5 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issues positive opinion for a label update of Brintellix (vortioxetine) to reflect its effect on certain aspects of cognitive function in patients with depression
* Says CHMP of European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted positive opinion for Type-II Variation related to update of European summary of product characteristics (SmPC) for Brintellix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 24 High U.S. share prices are pushing Lipper Award-winning equity fund managers into the shares of beaten-down healthcare companies, retailers and emerging-market stocks that they say offer a greater chance for outsized gains.