Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 5 Dustin Group AB :
* Exercise of over-allotment option in Dustin
* Over-allotment option has been excercised in full in respect of 5,141,683 shares
* Says following exercise of over-allotment option, Dustin's principal shareholder, Altor Fund II, will hold in aggregate 25,872,190 shares of Dustin, representing 34.0 percent of total number of shares in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order