March 5 Aviva Plc
* Cash is up 65%, operating eps is up 10%
* Value of new business is up 15%
* We have increased our final dividend by 30%
* Final dividend up 30% to 12.25p. Total dividend 18.1p
* Profit . Operating profit 1 6% higher at £2,173 million
(fy13: £2,049 million)
* Ifrs profit after tax 1 up 91% to £1,680 million (fy13:
£878 million)
* Uk life vnb was constant at £473 million (fy13: £469
million) despite changes to annuity market
* Key metrics have moved in right direction despite
headwinds from currency, changing regulation and lower interest
rates
* Financial rationale of transaction is that we expect it to
add c.£0.6 billion to cash flow
* Eliminate any need to de-lever, generate £225 million of
expense synergies as well as material capital synergies.
* Excess cash flow adequate progress towards our 2016 target
of £800 million
* Uk annuity vnb was 16% lower as decline in individual
annuity sales more than offset increased bulk purchase annuities
sales
