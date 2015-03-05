BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals says public offering of 5 mln shares priced at $12 each
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
March 5 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Increased gross revenue 47 pct to 19.0 billion rand and raised operating profit 50 pct to 4.3 billion rand in six months ended Dec. 31 2014
* Profit for period and EPS each advanced 27 pct to 2.5 billion rand and 539 cents respectively
* Normalised headline EPS of 569 cents for six months ended Dec. 31 2014
* Borrowings, net of cash, reduced by 1.2 billion rand over 6 months to 28.6 billion rand despite relative foreign exchange movements adding 1.5 billion rand to closing balance
* Aspen remains vulnerable to a continued strengthening of U.S. dollar against its primary trading currencies of euro, Australian dollar and rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare in a high-stakes vote on a new healthcare bill rescheduled for Friday.