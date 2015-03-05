China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
March 5 Leasing Experts SA :
* January and February of 2015, on unconsolidated basis, net sales in amount of 580,518.29 zlotys ($154,978), up 40.91 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7458 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.