March 5 Hyperion SA :

* Allots 5,270 series C bonds of nominal value of 5,270,000 zlotys ($1.4 million)

* The maturity period of series C bonds is 36 months and they bear annual interest rate of 9 percent

* The bond issuance proceeds will be used for financing of a optical fiber network construction under the project named 'Lesser Poland's Broadband Network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7424 zlotys)