BRIEF-Cipla Ltd says co does not import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market
* Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit"
March 5 Karo Bio
* Says signs marketing agreement with the German pharmaceutical company Dr wolff.
* Initially for the introduction of Vagisan in Sweden Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit"
WASHINGTON, March 23 Supporters of Obamacare staged rallies across the country on Thursday denouncing efforts by President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders to repeal the landmark law that has extended medical insurance coverage to some 20 million Americans.