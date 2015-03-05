March 5 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :

* Resolves to raise capital via a share issue of 4.5 million series R shares of a nominal value of 1 zloty each

* To issue the series R shares via a private share offer to less than 99 shareholders and institutions

* The current shareholders will not be able to acquire the shares which will be offered at 1 zloty issue price each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7505 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)