March 6 Schouw & Co A/S :

* FY revenue 11.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.74 billion) versus 11.6 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBIT 708 million crowns vs 685 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 revenue to be around 12 billion crowns and EBIT to be in range of 610-700 million crowns

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 8 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)