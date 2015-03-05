Singapore February factory output rises 12.6 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
March 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to tsek 482 (16)
* Q3 operating income amounted to tsek -25,479 (-28,492) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 24 High U.S. share prices are pushing Lipper Award-winning equity fund managers into the shares of beaten-down healthcare companies, retailers and emerging-market stocks that they say offer a greater chance for outsized gains.