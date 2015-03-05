Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
March 5 Intu Properties Plc
* Shareholder meeting in respect of exercise of option to acquire site for prime retail and leisure resort in Spain
* Exercised option to purchase certain land in province of Malaga, Spain, from subsidiaries of Peel Group
* Purchase price for primary land includes a eur 7.5 million deposit which has been paid by Intu to Peel Group and eur 30 million which will be payable by Intu on completion of transaction
* If Intu elects to proceed with this arrangement, it will pay to that third party remainder of purchase price for this additional land of eur 4.8 million
* Peel Group will apply sum of eur 30 million in subscribing for intu ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.