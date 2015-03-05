Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 5 Quality And Reliability SA
* Approved participation in ICT4 Growth investment plan with taxation of reserves of 389,372.25 euros ($430,178) Source text: bit.ly/1M9XfTY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order