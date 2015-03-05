March 5 Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Q3 revenue 277.1 million Danish crowns ($41.12 million), up by 8.9 pct from previous year

* Q3 EBIT was 6.5 million crowns (12.6 million crowns before special expenses), corresponding to an EBIT percentage of 2.4

* Same-Store-Sales (order intake) rose by 16.7 pct in Q3

* Sees revenue growth of about 5-6 pct (previously 3-5 pct) in 2014/15

* Sees 2014/2015 operating profit (EBIT) before special expenses (previously at break-even) ($1 = 6.7390 Danish crowns)