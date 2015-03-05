Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 5 Metrofile Holdings Ltd
* Normalised revenue increased by 10.8 pct to r347,9 million in six months ended 31 December 2014
* Normalised headline earnings increased by 10.1 pct to r66,7 million six months ended dec 31
* Normalised headline EPS ("HEPS") increased by 8.8 pct to 15,7 cents
* Capital investments of r35,4 million were effected mainly for expansion
* Dividends per share up 28.6 pct
* Interim gross cash dividend of 9.0 cents per share in respect of period ended 31 December 2014 has been declared
* Capital investment plans for full financial year amount to r85,2 million
* Remains confident that it will maintain its position in a challenging economic and business environment, and will continue to seek growth opportunities across all units, both locally and in MEA region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order