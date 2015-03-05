March 5 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Announces issue of a corporate bond

* To issue a corporate bond with a total volume of up to 20 million euros ($22 million), divided into 20,000 partial debentures with a nominal amount of 1,000.00 euros each

* Partial debentures have a term of five years and an interest rate of 6.25 pct per year

* Proceeds from issue are to be used particularly to finance acquisitions