China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
March 5 Ascencio SCA :
* Reports Q1 net income of 4.8 million euros ($5.29 million) versus 3.7 million a year ago
* Q1 rental income is 8.5 million euros versus 7.2 million a year ago
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.