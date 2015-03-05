PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 5 Adocia SAS :
* Adocia opens a subsidiary in the USA and is pleased to appoint Simon Bruce, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Stephen Daly, US Commercial Lead
* Newly created subsidiary in USA is called Adocia Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4