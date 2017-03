March 5 Bellzone Mining Plc

* China sonangol has agreed to extend and amend terms of loan facility of $4 million

* Amendment of China Sonangol loan facility extends availability period and repayment date to March 31 2018

* Amendment of China Sonangol loan facility increases total funding available under loan facility to $10 million

* Agreement replaces intention to enter into a $30 million secured debt or convertible loan facility with China Sonangol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: