BRIEF-Perfect World's buyout fund invests in media firm
* Says its buyout fund signs agreement to invest 500 million yuan ($72.53 million) in media firm for 10 percent stake
March 5 Teleperformance SA :
* Announces opening of a regional virtual briefing center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is thereby expanding its footprint in Middle East
* New virtual office and technology center is being launched in partnership with Teleperformance Egypt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4