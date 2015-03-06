March 6 Starrag Group Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT up 1 pct to 19 million Swiss francs ($19.52 million) - operating margin 4.9 pct

* FY 2014 order intake down by 4 pct to 407 million francs - sales up by 1 pct to 393 million francs

* FY 2014 net profit up 7 pct to 14.4 million francs - profit per share 4.26 francs

* Unchanged dividend payout of 1.80 francs per share for 2014, dividend payout ratio 42 pct

* Sees FY 2015 total order value at approximately the same level

* Sees FY 2015 slightly higher sales value than in 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1zSDtDF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)