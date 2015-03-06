March 6 Nicox SA :
* Announces financing of 27 million euros ($30 million)
through reserved capital increase Of ordinary shares to support
its growth strategy
* Says 15,000,000 new ordinary shares issued with price of
1.80 euro per share
* About 72 pct of new investors are from United States and
28 pct from Europe
* 15,000,000 new shares to represent about 15 pct of issued
share capital before capital increase and 13 pct after capital
increase
* Capital increase strengthens company net cash balance to
about 48 million euros as of closing date
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)