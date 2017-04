March 6 Firstrand Ltd

* Changes to the board: Sizwe Nxasana to retire as chief executive officer of Firstrand

* Johan Burger, currently group deputy CEO will be appointed group ceo

* Alan Pullinger, currently CEO of Rand Merchant Bank will be appointed group deputy CEO