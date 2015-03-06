March 6 Sberbank Rossii :

* Jan.-Feb. net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 11.3 billion roubles versus 68.2 billion roubles ($1.14 billion) year ago

* Jan.-Feb. net interest income to RAS of 94.9 billion roubles, down 31.6 pct versus year ago

* Jan.-Feb. total provision charges of 70.1 billion roubles versus 45.2 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans at March 1 is 2.2 pct, down by 10 bp in February

* Jan.-Feb. net fee and commission income 32.6 billion roubles, down 8.8 pct versus year ago

* Capital adequacy N.1.1 ratio as of March 1 of 8.2 percent