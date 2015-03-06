March 6 Bp Plc :
* BP finalises Egypt gas deal
* BP announces signing of West Nile Delta project to develop
5 tcf of gas resources and 55 mmbbls of condensates
* Production from WND is expected to reach up to 1.2 bln
cubic feet a day (bcf/d)
* Production is expected to start in 2017
* Expects to double its current gas supply to Egyptian
domestic market during this decade when WND project reaches its
peak production
* Scale of investment and activities of WND project are
expected to significantly contribute to growth of
petroleum-related industries and to Egyptian employment
* Believes that there is potential through future
exploration to add a further 5-7 tcf which could boost WND
production with additional investments
* Estimated investment of around $12 bln by BP and its
partner
