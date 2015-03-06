March 6 Bp Plc :

* BP finalises Egypt gas deal

* BP announces signing of West Nile Delta project to develop 5 tcf of gas resources and 55 mmbbls of condensates

* Production from WND is expected to reach up to 1.2 bln cubic feet a day (bcf/d)

* Production is expected to start in 2017

* Expects to double its current gas supply to Egyptian domestic market during this decade when WND project reaches its peak production

* Scale of investment and activities of WND project are expected to significantly contribute to growth of petroleum-related industries and to Egyptian employment

* Believes that there is potential through future exploration to add a further 5-7 tcf which could boost WND production with additional investments

* Estimated investment of around $12 bln by BP and its partner