March 6 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Final results of Oriola-KD's rights offering: the offering was oversubscribed

* Rights offering oversubscribed by about 30.8 pct regarding A shares and by about 52.6 pct regarding B shares

* Gross proceeds of about 75.6 million euros ($82.89 million) were raised

* Due to oversubscription, the subscription guarantee was not utilised