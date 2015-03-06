Trump signs repeal of U.S. broadband privacy rules
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said.
March 6 Gagfah SA :
* Gerhard Zeiler (chairman), Hendrik Jellema, and Daniel Just resigned from their offices as members of board of directors of Gagfah S.A.
* Has resolved to co-opt Rolf Buch as representative of majority shareholder and Pierre Berna as independent board member to board of directors
* In addition, board of directors appointed Dieter H. Ristau, independent board member, as its new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said.
* Agreements to roll out its IO software as service platform in 9 of One Five One Property's managed retail centres across Australia