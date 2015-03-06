March 6 wallstreet:online capital AG :

* FY fee and commission income of around 3.8 million euros ($4 million) compared to 4.7 million euros in the previous year

* FY EBITDA 168,000 euros vs 781,000 euros year ago

* Income for the year 2014 amounted to 11 thousand euros, significantly below the previous year's result of 427 thousand euros