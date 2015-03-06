March 6 Merlin Entertainments Plc :

* Proposed offering: eur480m senior notes 2022

* Proceeds of offering will be used to repay and/or refinance borrowings under company's existing facilities

* Proportion of new term facilities committed under new senior facilities agreement will be cancelled in an amount equal to aggregate principal amount of notes