March 6 Image Systems Nordic AB :

* RemaSawco AB, subsidiary of Image Systems AB, gets order of 4.2 million Swedish crowns ($502,068) from Ture Johanssons Trävaru AB

* Order includes installation of a complete BoardScanner Q and installation will take place during the summer of 2015