UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :
* Acquires 85 pct of shares in tour operator Specialresor Birgitta Johnson Aktiebolag
* Enterprise value for 100 pct of shares on debt free basis is 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.92 million)
* Transaction is financed 50 pct through loans and 50 pct with own resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3515 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.