BRIEF-Skyfii secures contract with One Five One Property
* Agreements to roll out its IO software as service platform in 9 of One Five One Property's managed retail centres across Australia
March 6 Saf Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* FY 2014 net profit of 1.06 billion lira ($401.73 million) versus loss of 15.8 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 revenue of 552.6 million lira versus 8.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6386 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreements to roll out its IO software as service platform in 9 of One Five One Property's managed retail centres across Australia
* Argosy is completing an extensive $9 million refurbishment of entire building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: