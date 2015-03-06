BRIEF-Skyfii secures contract with One Five One Property
* Agreements to roll out its IO software as service platform in 9 of One Five One Property's managed retail centres across Australia
March 6 Global Yatirim Holding AS :
* To issue up to 500 million lira ($189 million) bonds with up to 4 years maturity for qualified investors
* Says Ak Yatirim and Is Yatirim to be intermediary for bond issue
* Argosy is completing an extensive $9 million refurbishment of entire building