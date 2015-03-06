BRIEF-Skyfii secures contract with One Five One Property
* Agreements to roll out its IO software as service platform in 9 of One Five One Property's managed retail centres across Australia
March 6 Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 237.1 million lira ($90.06 million) versus 138.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 9.3 million lira versus 2.5 million lira year ago
* Argosy is completing an extensive $9 million refurbishment of entire building