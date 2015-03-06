March 6 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Sells its majority shareholding in swisspartners Investment Network AG to active partners of company

* Sale of swisspartners will have a positive effect on 2015 net profit of LLB group in amount of about 9 million Swiss francs ($9.14 million)

* Contracting parties agreed to keep purchase price confidential ($1 = 0.9849 Swiss francs)