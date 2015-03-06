BRIEF-Skyfii secures contract with One Five One Property
* Agreements to roll out its IO software as service platform in 9 of One Five One Property's managed retail centres across Australia
March 6 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* Sells its majority shareholding in swisspartners Investment Network AG to active partners of company
* Sale of swisspartners will have a positive effect on 2015 net profit of LLB group in amount of about 9 million Swiss francs ($9.14 million)
* Contracting parties agreed to keep purchase price confidential
* Argosy is completing an extensive $9 million refurbishment of entire building