March 6 Grandvision NV :

* Announces exercise of over-allotment option

* After partial exercise over-allotment option total number of offered shares will amount to 55,802,014 shares, about 22 pct of shares

As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, HAL will hold 76.72 pct of the shares