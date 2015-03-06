BRIEF-Argosy Property agrees 9-Year Lease at 82 Wyndham Street
* Argosy is completing an extensive $9 million refurbishment of entire building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Dexia SA :
* Notes decision of Austrian FMA; states nominal value of exposure to HETA Asset Resolution AG, affected by this moratorium, amounts to 395 mln euros
* Group will pass specific provision on exposure in first quarter 2015, amount of which will be determined in light of further developments of situation
* Currently studying appropriate actions to be taken Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Argosy is completing an extensive $9 million refurbishment of entire building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Targets 10,000 serviced residence units in South America in next five years