March 6 Dexia SA :

* Notes decision of Austrian FMA; states nominal value of exposure to HETA Asset Resolution AG, affected by this moratorium, amounts to 395 mln euros

* Group will pass specific provision on exposure in first quarter 2015, amount of which will be determined in light of further developments of situation

