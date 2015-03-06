Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 6 Sonaecom SGPS SA :
* Q4 net profit 4.9 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 35.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 2.3 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago (restated figure)
* Q4 turnover 32.1 million euros versus 26.4 million euros year ago (restated figure)
* Cash position at end-Dec. of 170.2 million euros
* Proposes gross dividend of 0.045 euros/share, pay-out ratio of 50 percent Source text: bit.ly/1CHXl3s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order