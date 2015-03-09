Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
March 9 Say Reklamcilik Yapi Dekorasyon Proje Taahhut Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
* Completes acquisition of 49.9 percent of Borsi GmbH & Co. KG at 11.75 euro per share, pays total of 3 million euros ($3.26 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update