BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA (IPO-OSEP.PA):
* Launches its introduction on Euronext Paris stock exchange
* Indicative price range: 8.00 euros ($9) to 10.80 euros per share
* Placement period from March 9 to March 24, 2015
* Size of the offer: 15.9 million euros capital increase Source text: bit.ly/1FyvVuK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million