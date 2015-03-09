UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Gaumont SA :
* Reports full year revenue 190.1 million euros ($206.3 million), up 12.4 percent
* Full year net income group share is 18.3 million euros, up 44.4 percent
* Proposes to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.