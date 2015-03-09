March 9 Hansteen Holdings Plc

* Reports record profits of 131.2 mln stg and net asset value growth of 12.1 pct

* IFRS profit before tax increased by 100.9 pct to 131.2 million stg (FY 2013: 65.3 million stg)

* Full year dividend increased by 4.2 pct to 5.0p per share (2013: 4.8p per share)

* Special dividend of 3p per share

* EPRA nav per share increased by 12.1 pct to 102p (31 december 2013: 91p)