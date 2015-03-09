BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 9 Hansteen Holdings Plc
* Reports record profits of 131.2 mln stg and net asset value growth of 12.1 pct
* IFRS profit before tax increased by 100.9 pct to 131.2 million stg (FY 2013: 65.3 million stg)
* Full year dividend increased by 4.2 pct to 5.0p per share (2013: 4.8p per share)
* Special dividend of 3p per share
* EPRA nav per share increased by 12.1 pct to 102p (31 december 2013: 91p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.