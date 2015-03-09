March 9 Antofagasta Plc

* Protest at Los Pelambres

* On 28 february a small group of protesters from local choapa valley community established intermittent blockades at several points on access road to los pelambres mine

* Since then, protesters' actions have continued, resulting in damage to office and minor equipment at mine entrance

* Other facilities outside mine limits, which are used for normal mining activities, have also been damaged

* Current evaluation of impact of disruption to operations indicates that copper production has been reduced by an estimated 5,000 tonnes to date

* Impact depends on when access is fully restored. In meantime pelambres is working on plans to mitigate this impact on production over full year

* Normal access to mine has not been fully restored and, on 7 march, negotiations stalled

