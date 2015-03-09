BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 9 Antofagasta Plc
* Protest at Los Pelambres
* On 28 february a small group of protesters from local choapa valley community established intermittent blockades at several points on access road to los pelambres mine
* Since then, protesters' actions have continued, resulting in damage to office and minor equipment at mine entrance
* Other facilities outside mine limits, which are used for normal mining activities, have also been damaged
* Current evaluation of impact of disruption to operations indicates that copper production has been reduced by an estimated 5,000 tonnes to date
* Impact depends on when access is fully restored. In meantime pelambres is working on plans to mitigate this impact on production over full year
* Normal access to mine has not been fully restored and, on 7 march, negotiations stalled
* Government authorities are now making efforts to resume talks as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.